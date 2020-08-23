TikTok to challenge Trump administration’s efforts to ban app

“To guarantee that the guideline of law dominates which our business and users are dealt with relatively, we have no option however to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system, TikTo k stated in a declaration to CNN, including that the legal challenge might come as quickly as this coming week.

TikTo k included that while it had actually attempted to deal with the United States federal government on a service to its nationwide security issues, what it experienced rather was “a lack of due process as the Administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

The White House did not right away react to CNN’s ask for remark. The Department of Justice decreased remark.

The Trump administration has actually argued that TikTo k’s ties to China might lead to United States users’ information being moved to the Chinese federal government. TikTo k has actually declined those claims, stating it would decline to provide American information to China even if it were asked.