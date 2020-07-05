TikTok to be BANNED in Australia due to concerns the Chinese app is a risk to national security 

The Australian Government is facing calls to ban TikTok amid concerns the social networking platform poses a national security threat and users’ data may possibly be being shared with China.

The popular video app, owned by Chinese company Bytedance, is employed by more than 1.6 million Australians.

A federal MP has revealed plans to put TikTok before the Foreign Interference through Social Media senate inquiry over fears it is collecting data and storing the info on Chinese servers.

The Australian Government is facing calls to have TikTok barred amid concerns it is a national security threat that could be sharing users’ data with the Chinese government (stock image)

The MP said TikTok has flown under the radar in Australia and should be taken seriously as an endeavor by the Chinese Communist Party (the flag pictured) to collect data

The unnamed MP said TikTok has flown under the radar in Australia and should be considered as an effort by the Chinese Communist Party to collect data.

‘It might be dressed differently but it’s the same beast,’ the MP told the Herald Sun.

According to the MP, multiple members of parliament are pushing to have the app barred, arguing it poses a bigger threat than Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat.

Committee chair Senator Jenny McAllister said TikTok should comply with the request to be hauled before the senate inquiry as Australians will expect a response from the company.

‘Part of the job of the Committee is to get all of those stakeholders in the room and create a forum where we can have a excellent discussion in what are the boundaries, in what is and isn’t acceptable on these kinds of matters,’ Ms McAllister said.

HOW DOES IT WORK? Users post videos of themselves and broadcast them on the app

Anyone can find these videos and post comments on them

It also allows you to message that individual privately

Some of the most popular videos are watched more than 10 million times

Each TikTok video is generally 15 to 60 seconds long

The videos are typically set to music, often showing the user dancing, doing a trick, or lip-syncing

Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Fergus Ryan said TikTok was packed with mass surveillance and propaganda.

The app also censored all anti-China opinions and had the ability to feed information straight to Beijing, Mr Ryan said.

He said it was ‘no question’ the Chinese Communist Party had a your hands on the data as you will find members of the party within the company.

Foreign Interference committee member Kimberley Kitching said Australians do not understand what apps like TikTok do with their information that is personal.

‘Given that there is credible evidence to suggest that TikTok users’ data has been sent back to servers in China where it can then be analysed and employed by authorities to identify and build profiles to track users, it could be entirely appropriate for senior representatives from that company to appear before the committee to answer questions on this,’ the Labor Senator said.

Liberal MP and chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee Andrew Hastie in February claimed the app was a national security threat.

‘China’s National Intelligence Law of 2017 means the Chinese Government can compel businesses to share information with them,’ he told ABC’s 7.30 at the time.

‘So, I doubt if our information is secure if it is owned by Chinese businesses.’

TikTok is a Chinese social media app where users can live stream, create short videos and music videos and Gifs with a host of functions. Pictured: A video shared by soldiers

In January TikTok was barred among all Australian Defence Force personnel over security fears.

Mr Hastie, who served in the ADF and is a vocal critic of the Chinese state, said that he was worried that users’ information such as for example their name, age and location could be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party.

‘TikTok is largely employed by teenagers but they’re our future leaders… and we are in need of to protect their information long-term,’ he said.

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie (pictured) in February slammed the app for being a national security threat

The father-of-two, 37, also expressed fears for their own children, saying: ‘I undoubtedly don’t want my youngsters’ data going to a foreign country who may possibly use it for nefarious purposes.’

TikTok is the international version of Chinese app Douyin where users create and upload short videos and Gifs with a host of functions.

The app asks users for access to their phone’s camera, microphone contact list and location when they register.

The company says it stores its data in the US and Singapore, maybe not China – but experts fear it might still be accessed by the Chinese state.

Users of the app, which is now very popular than Snapchat, only have to be 13 yrs . old to register – and may be contacted by anybody unless they make their profile private.

Even then, anybody can request to look at their pictures and videos, and also pretend to be still another child.

A spokeswoman for TikTok Australia said there is constant work being done to ensure information on the app is safe.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted TikTok for comment.