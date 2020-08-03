TikTok tit-for-tat? Beijing has no obvious answer to Trump’s app ban

Tit-for-tat retaliation has colored the U.S.-China feud in recent years. The U.S. closes a Chinese consulate? Beijing can do that, too. The Trump administration cracks down on employees of China’s state-run media and Beijing expels U.S. journalists from the mainland. The trade war was a months-long exercise in the two superpowers hurling tariffs back and forth. But when it comes to the U.S.’s potential ban of Chinese-owned TikTok, Beijing is running low on means of payback.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would “immediately” ban the video sharing app TikTok from the U.S. due to data security concerns. The U.S. argues that TikTok presents a national security risk because it could funnel American user data directly to the Chinese government, an allegation that TikTok and its Beijing-based owner ByteDance deny.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration appeared to walk back the threat of a ban, as top government officials met with Microsoft as Microsoft considered a takeover of TikTok. At the same time, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that a potential ban could extend to other Chinese apps like WeChat, the messaging app owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent.

