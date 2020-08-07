TikTok threatens legal action in response to Trump’s executive order banning the app

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in limitless gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

Popular brief video app TikTo k stated in a Friday statement that it will think about legal action to obstacle President Donald Trump’s Thursday executive order restricting TikTo k’s U.S. operations over nationwide security issues.

The business stated it was “shocked” by Trump’s order, which works in 45 days and forbids business and people under U.S. jurisdiction from carrying out any deals with ByteDance, the Chinese tech company that owns TikTo k.

“We will pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly—if not by the Administration, then by the U.S. courts,” TikTo k stated in the declaration on its site.

According to the text of the executive order, the U.S. is limiting TikTo k over issues that the platform’s might spread out “disinformation” and share U.S. user information with the Chinese federal government. It likewise mentioned TikTo k’s supposed censorship of material considered politically delicate by China’s federal government.

