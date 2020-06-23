TikTok teens and K-pop stans don’t belong to the “resistance”

Gabriella Coleman, an anthropologist and professor at McGill University in Montreal, has long studied online activism and hacker culture. She watched closely over the past weeks as K-pop fans began to intervene in US social justice issues, and sees definite parallels to Anonymous, the online hacker collective that originated on 4Chan.

Like Anonymous, the percentage of K-pop stan Twitter taking part in these campaigns developed their tactics via a series of “microevolutions,” Coleman says. The concept of an entire fandom moving from apolitical to suddenly awakened and political is wrong. Instead, by engaging in the organizing activities that were central to their online communities—troll campaigns in the case of Anonymous, manipulating social networking algorithms and trending lists for K-pop fans—“that very process sort of feeds back to them and they realize ‘wait we have power’.”

“K-pop fans are quite aware of the ways that they are characterized as a group, as this really rabid group of people that also are kind of sheeple,” says Toronto’s Cho. “That they are just unthinkingly following and tweeting and amplifying things.” When she interviews individual fans, “they’re way more savvy than that stereotype gives them credit for,” and “recognize this idea of K-pop as this really powerful force.”

And stans aren’t going to stop here

Now that K-pop is a meme, it also has the potential to be weaponized. K-pop stans don’t actually need to show up in effect to get credit for an act of on the web heroics, if the people cheering them on don’t understand what they’re looking at. And viral pipelines to international media coverage have always been a way for all those pushing extremist views to seek bigger platforms. Right now, the myth of the K-pop uprising is new, and the story it tells is a positive and comforting one because of its liberal fans. But that won’t last forever.

Coleman and Larsen are certain that Trump supporters and the far-right are watching this develop in real time, too. That could put a number of the younger fans who’ve participated in these campaigns in danger.

“Certain corners of the far right will be innovating in response to this,” Coleman says. “They’re maybe not visible at this time, but they will soon be.”

And some of them will be TikTok teens: just not the ones valorized by the liberal myths.