TikTok sues U.S. government over Trump ban

TikTok, the video-sharing application owned by China-based ByteDance, filed a lawsuit Monday against the U.S. government challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to ban the company’s American operations.

In a blog post, TikTok argued that the ban prevents the company from due process, as guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment. TikTok added that President Donald Trump’s executive order, made earlier this month under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ignored the company’s efforts to prove it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government and isn’t a national security threat.

“We do not take suing the government lightly, however we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees,” TikTok said. “With the Executive Order threatening to bring a ban on our US operations — eliminating the creation of 10,000 American jobs and irreparably harming the millions of Americans who turn to this app for entertainment, connection and legitimate livelihoods that are vital especially during the pandemic — we simply have no choice.”

The White House and Department of Justice declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The Trump administration has expressed concern about U.S. data security and data privacy with several Chinese companies, including Huawei and WeChat. ByteDance argued that is has provided the government with “voluminous documentation” explaining…