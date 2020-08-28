TikTok stars charged over partying in LA during pandemic



Bryce Hall and Blake Gray hosted huge parties in Los Angeles





Los Angeles officials have charged two TikTok stars for holding large house parties in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, who have millions of followers on the popular social media platform, have faced mounting criticism for hosting parties during the pandemic.

City Attorney Mike Feuer described the events as “incredibly irresponsible”.

If found guilty, they face fines of up to $2,000 (£1,500) and a year in jail.

Earlier this month authorities cut off water and electricity to a Hollywood Hills mansion being rented by the pair and another “influencer”.

On Friday they were charged with violating Los Angeles County’s safer-at-home order and a city law that prohibits large, noisy parties.

At a news conference, Mr Feuer said that house parties were potential “super-spreader events” for the coronavirus.

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok, in the middle of a public health crisis you should be…