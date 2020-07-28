TikTok star leaves platform amid concerns over Chinese company misusing user data

APPS DESIGNED TO TRACK COVID-19 MAY BE LOADED WITH RANSOMWARE, REPORT SAYS

Richards, 18, who will leave over 20 million fans, has actually taken a position as primary technique officer at L.A.-based video app Triller, the Times reported.

Fox News validated Richards’ brand-new function.

TikTok influencers Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck and Anthony Reeves will sign up with Richards at Triller as advisors.

“The move is significant because it is one of the first organized U.S. efforts among prominent TikTok influencers to get people off the platform. Combined, the four TikTok influencers have an audience of nearly 47 million followers,” L.A. Times press reporter Wendy Lee composed.

“Although TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands, it was founded in China and is based there,” Lee included.

Despite Richards leaving the platform, TikTok has actually firmly insisted that it does not share data with the Chinese federal government.

“Protecting the privacy of our users’ data is of the utmost importance to TikTok,” TikTok stated in a declaration recently. “We have not, and would not, give it to the Chinese government.”

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the Trump administration was thinking about limiting United States’ users’ gain access to TikTok over concerns it is possibly being utilized by the Beijing federal government as a method to surveil and propagandize individuals.

Pompeo informed “The Ingraham Angle” that he and President Trump are taking the reports seriously after host Laura Ingraham stated India had actually currently prohibited the app and Australia is thinking about doing so.

“We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time, whether its the problem of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure — we’ve gone all over the world and we are making real progress getting that out — we had declared ZTE a danger to American national security,” stated Pompeo.

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right, too,” he stated, including that he did not wish to dive into specifics and possibly “get ahead” of any governmental statement.

“But, it is something we are looking at,” he stated, going on to caution Americans that they ought to beware in utilizing TikTok, lest they desire their personal info “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

Fox News’ Charles Creitz added to this report.