TikTok Star FREAKS After Having Face Mask Accidentally Pierced Into Her Ear – Watch!

Meanwhile, outside of a Claire’s in Virginia…

A16-year-old influencer broke down in hysterics on TikTok because a store employee inadvertently pierced the mask she was wearing to her ear.

Sissy Sheridan (above), actor and host of a Nickelodeon web series called DIY With Me, shocked her TikTok followers with a video of her crying and distraught following the incident occurred over the week-end.

Related: Popular TikTok Personality Siya Kakkar Dead At Just 16 Years Old

It’s best in the event that you hear it from her first:

Girl, ouch!

The performer later addressed the incident within an interview with BuzzFeed News, telling the outlet she was nervous yet excited to acquire a third earring on each ear when she went into the store with her mother, Leisa, and a close friend.

It being mid-pandemic and all, the starlet wore two masks to be extra cautious. She explained:

“I’m wearing two masks because one covered significantly more than the other. The blue one didn’t cover as much, and I knew the woman [doing the piercing] would be pretty close to me.”

But it absolutely was one mask too many, apparently, as the employee at Icing by Claire’s made quite a big boo-boo when performing the task.

Sissy recalled:

“She does the first one, which is the best ear, and that was usually the one [she got] the mask stuck in. I had no idea. I’m just sitting in the chair. I didn’t feel anything. There was no sign the mask have been punctured in the ear.”

Sissy said she was “already kind of worked up” because she didn’t like the piercing’s placing. So when they found myself in the car to go home, she was extra distressed when she discovered the blue mask was accidentally pierced into her right ear. She remembered:

“[My mask] won’t come off, so I thought it might have gotten stuck behind my ear or hair. I was like, mom, are you able to help me get it off? She’s looking to get it out. I’m like, oh my god, did she pierce the mask in my ear? …She’s trying to keep me calm. Now I’m hysterically sobbing… what a COVID-19 horror story.”

We mean… there are much more horrific things going on at this time during this pandemic — but yeah, not at all a fun experience! The DIY-er and her mom shared several photos and videos showing the strap of Sissy’s mask still stuck in the back of her, even after they tried to cut around it, and sent the images to the store’s district manager in an attempt to get yourself a refund.

Unfortunately, the Claire’s manager said they’d have to eliminate the earring (which is not recommended to do before 6 weeks after the piercing due to the danger of infection) and return it to the store to be able to get the $73 refund. Her mom lamented to the publication:

“[Sissy’s] ear is actually swollen and painful. … I do n’t need to pull the earring out as the cotton continues to be in her ear. I will be shocked that they’re arguing in regards to the refund if they were plainly negligent.”

But Claire’s isn’t budging on its policy.

Carmen Sandy, the manager of the Sterling, VA store where the incident took place, confirmed to the outlet that she spoke with the mother-daughter duo about the refund policy, saying:

“She must bring the earring right back and enter into the store. I’ll replace it on her behalf [with] the full earring, but she didn’t want to hear it. If she’s unhappy, she must call corporate.”

Wow… they really don’t play around at Claire’s, do they?

As for Sissy, fear not: the starlet has since recorded a follow-up TikTok by which she gave followers an update on the sitch — and thankfully, she’s feeling a lot more upbeat:

What a nightmare though!