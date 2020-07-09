TikTok Star Addison Rae Apologizes For Resurfaced Anti-Black Lives Matter Post

Addison Rae took a short social media hiatus — and by brief, we mean a little over a week — to collect her thoughts before returning to address the elephant in the area.

In case you missed it, the TikTok teen sensation recently came under fire after fans dug up a video she previously shared in support for “All Lives Matter,” the widely-recognized slogan which is basically the antithesis of the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice and equality.

Despite how things might look, Rae wants to inform you she’s not really a racist and fully supports members of the Black community. Her statement began:

“I owe all of you an apology. Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have.”

The 19-year-old continued:

“Because of my privilege, I didn’t understand and wasn’t educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism.”

You do the math, Perezcious readers. This means Addison was 15 years old when she shared that problematic clip — and while which may sound really young for some, there is a fine line between what ignorant choices it’s possible to overlook at that age.

Nevertheless, she’s apparently committed to “learning” and making amends on her behalf “mistakes,” now! Individuals of any age can certainly learn a thing or two from that. Rae concluded:

“I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter. I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally.”

You can read her full statement, shared on Thursday via her Twitter account, (below):

Let’s clap it up for accountability, y’all!

Considering she’s the second-most-followed person on TikTok (and probably didn’t want to be canceled for this), the clarification was absolutely worth sharing. Now, let’s see how “committed” she in fact is to the reason because fans — including us — are watching her every move!

No, seriously. Some followers got so carried away with conspiracy theories about her noticeable absence online the 2009 week and somehow developed a theory that Addison is secretly pregnant. Which would be a fascinating plot twist if it were proven true!

However, the starlet’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Bryce Hall, set the record straight on rumors of her wellbeing and alleged pregnancy to the YouTube channel, Celebrity Livin. He said:

“She’s fine, just know that. And let me just clear it up, she’s not pregnant. I don’t know why that’s a thing.”

Remember, even though this were the case, creating still another human life just offers you all the more reason to make sure you’re not supporting hateful messaging. Are we right or are we right, Perezcious readers?

