TikTok, Spotify, Tinder, and many other iOS apps are crashing again due to a Facebook issue

A number of popular apps and services including TikTok, Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder are currently broken on iOS devices.

There are widespread reports on social media marketing of different apps crashing whenever they’re launched on iPhones and iPads, and there are also outage spikes for the same apps on DownDetector.com.

Although the exact reason behind the problem isn’t yet confirmed, early reports suggest the outages are caused by Facebook’s SDK, which apps use to manage user logins. Facebook said on its developer platform this morning that it was “aware [of] and investigating a rise in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash.”

A similar problem concerning the Facebook SDK occurred in May and affected lots of apps.

Developing…