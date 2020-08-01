TikTok Responds To Donald Trump’s Threat To Ban The App: ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

Hey material developers, do not quit on TikTo k right now!

Following President Donald Trump‘s threat to sign an executive order that would ban the popular social media app in the United States, many of the platform’ s users were sent out into a tizzy and anxiously asked their fans to leap ship and stay up to date with them in other places. Influencers still need to make their cash, right?

Related: Cameron Diaz Guzzles Wine In Her TikTo k Debut– ENJOY!

Well, here’s a piece of excellent news! TikTo k’s U.S. General Manager, Vanessa Pappas, simply provided a declaration assuring users their app isn’t “going anywhere.” In a video message shared to Twitter, Pappas stated:

“I want to say thank you to the millions of Americans who use TikTok every day, bringing their creativity and joy into our daily lives. We’ve heard your outpouring of support and we want to say thank you. We’re not planning on going anywhere. TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, their ideas, and connect with people across different backgrounds and we are so proud of the various communities that call TikTok their home.”

The tech executive included: