TikTok ‘removed over 49 million videos’ in second half of 2019 – Armenian News

Social media app TikTok said on Thursday it removed more than 49 million videos from its platform in the second half of last year for violating its guidelines, Reuters reports.

These videos accounted for under 1% of the total posted on the platform and fell under categories such as for example “violent and graphic content, hate speech and adult nudity”, it said in a report (here) released on its website

About one-third of the videos were from India, followed by the United States and Pakistan, it added.

The transparency report comes days following the company owned by China’s ByteDance was banned from India, one of its biggest markets, after a Sino-India border clash. The short-form video making app also decided to exit the Hong Kong market following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.

TikTok launched a brand new platform to court business advertisers on Wednesday. The platform, however, was fraught with challenges, especially following the Trump administration’s threat this week to impose a ban on China-based social networking apps.