TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video

TikTok ranking is down to 1.2 stars on Google Play Store after getting hammered by the supporters of YouTuber CarryMinati and the controversy surrounding a video from the platform’s in style creator Faizal Siddiqui. Both CarryMinati followers and folks miffed with the Siddiqui TikTok video accused of glorifying acid assaults on girls are leaving 1-star evaluations for TikTok on Android in addition to on the Apple App Store. Other 1-star feedback additionally referred to as out TikTok as a Chinese app, and blamed China for COVID-19. The common TikTok ranking on Apple App Store is down to 3.5 stars from 4.5 stars earlier.

TikTok’s ranking on the app shops is probably going to slide even additional over the approaching days as hashtags like #IndiansAgainstTikTok are at the moment trending. Apple App Store that originally appeared unaffected by 1-star evaluations as there are considerably decrease variety of iPhone customers within the nation than Android, is lastly exhibiting some affect. After days of 1-star scores, the common ranking on iOS went down to 3.5 stars.

Same because the Apple App Store, TikTok’s Google Play Store listing is flooded with 1-star evaluations. As talked about, this drop in TikTok ranking will be attributed to followers of YouTuber CarryMinati, after the creator launched a video titled YouTube vs TikTok – The End, a part of an ongoing feud between TikTok creators and YouTubers. In this video, the CarryMinati roasted TikTok creators, particularly Amir Siddiqui. CarryMinati’s video went viral, hogging over 75 million views earlier than being taken down for violating YouTube’s phrases of service. The video additionally helped the YouTuber gain round eight million new subscribers. More than new subscribers for CarryMinati, this video led tons of if not hundreds of the YouTuber’s followers to TikTok’s app listings to go away 1-star evaluations to present their dislike for the platform and assist show that one way or the other YouTube was higher than TikTok. These followers additionally shared YouTube vs TikTok memes and different content material on social media, rallying much more individuals to do the identical.

While YouTube vs TikTok fever was nonetheless in its prime, a video from TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui surfaced on social media and it was accused of glorifying acid assaults on girls. The video garnered criticism from throughout, together with celebrities, politicians, and National Commission for Women, forcing Tiktok to droop the creator’s account and take away the copies of the video from its platform. Siddiqui himself had eliminated the video after the uproar and apologised for it. This video has additional pushed individuals to discover means to present their dislike of the short-video app and they’re doing the identical by voicing their opinions on social media and by ranking the app 1-star on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The not-so-great picture of China amongst a part of Indian inhabitants due to numerous causes is one other driver behind these 1-star evaluations. TikTok dad or mum Bytedance is headquartered in Beijing.

