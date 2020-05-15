TikTok Prankster Posts ‘I’m Sorry’ Vid for Stupid Subway Cereal Stunt



Play video content material

Tik Tok / @fckjoshy

The TikTok star who’s getting destroyed for his asinine subway prank says he is sorry, however very like his cereal stunt … the apology misses the mark.

As we reported … the TikTok prankster, @fckjoshy, dumped a big plastic bin filled with Fruity Pebbles and milk on the ground of a NYC subway practice Wednesday. The powerfully unfunny transfer was rightfully condemned by folks on-line, town’s transit company … and we realized the NYPD is investigating too.

So, Fckjoshy posted a video Thursday in an obvious try and come clean with his mistake and apologize to the MTA, important staff and everybody else he affected together with his prank … however folks aren’t actually shopping for it.

He claims he thought the stunt could be one thing to make folks chortle and produce pleasure through the COVID-19 pandemic, however as an alternative he was “way off the mark” and “went over the line.”

Joshy goes on to name himself a “f***ing idiot,” “public enemy #1” and says he needs folks might slap him. Alright, that a part of the apology he nailed.

He additionally learn 50 hate-filled feedback — in a reasonably a dispassionate approach — and insisted he is taking all of them to coronary heart. Maybe he’s, nevertheless it certain did not sound prefer it.