TikTok: Pompeo says Trump to crack down on Chinese software in coming days

United States President Donald Trump will do something about it “in the coming days” versus Chinese- owned software that he thinks posture a nationwide security threat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated.

Mr Pompeo stated popular video app TikTok was amongst those “feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party”.

His remarks came days after Mr Trump stated he was prohibiting TikTok in the United States.

The business has actually rejected allegations that it is managed by or shares information with the Chinese federal government.

Speaking to Fox News Channel, Mr Pompeo stated the action would be taken “with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.”

How would the United States tackle prohibiting TikTok?

Should we be fretted about TikTok?

He stated there were “countless” business working in the United States that may be passing info on to the Chinese federal government. Data might consist of facial acknowledgment patterns, …