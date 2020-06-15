TikTok Parent ByteDance to Shut Short Video Apps Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance has announced that it’s going to shut down its other short video entertainment apps, Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October-end this year. The company shared the development in an online note and stated that users until then will be informed about the “app shutting via in-app notifications,” along with step by step instruction on downloading their private data or deleting their account permanently. ByteDance has also highlighted that with this particular development, the organization would focus its “energy and resources on other businesses.” The Chinese Internet company is offering Vigo users the possibility to export videos on to TikTok instead.

What is Vigo and Vigo Lite?

Similar to TikTok, Vigo Video app allows users to watch short-videos by other users on the platform without a username. However, to upload content or just like a video, Vigo users are needed to sign with an individual Vigo account or with the existing Facebook/Gmail account. Similarly, Vigo Lite offers the same services, but as the name suggests, this is a toned-down version of the Vigo Video app.

Vigo Video according to Google Play Store listing has over 10 crore installs since its launch in 2017, while Vigo Lite has been downloaded more than 5 crore times since its launch in 2018. A written report by TechCrunch also notes that Vigo Video had about 40 lakh monthly active users in May and Vigo Lite could only amass nearly 10 lakh users for the exact same period.

ByteDance to Shut Vigo Video and Vigo Lite operations in India

ByteDance in the note stated that Vigo Video will shut down in India by October 31 and the organization has already shut the app’s operations in Brazil and the Middle East. An organization representative has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Vigo Lite may also close operations in India around the same time.

The exact reason behind shutting down operations remain unclear, nonetheless it appears that ByteDance with this particular move is probable to concentrate on TikTok’s growth in India. The company is already offering Vigo users to migrate to TikTok for more “exposure and interactivity with a larger user base.”

TikTok currently has a massive userbase in India despite running to several controversies time-to-time. But its recent challenges in the country are far more severe than in the past due to the growing anti-China sentiments in India along with the introduction TikTok clone-apps such as Mitron.

