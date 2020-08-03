TikTok owners will relocate to London from Beijing, Sun newspaper says

FILE PICTURE: The logo design of Bytedance, the China- based business which owns the brief video app TikTok, or Douyin, is seen at its workplace in Beijing, China July 7,2020 REUTERS/Thomas Suen/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – TikTok owner ByteDance will move its head office to London from Beijing under an offer authorized by British ministers, The Sun newspaper reported.

ByteDance’s creators are to reveal their intent to started a business in London quickly, the newspaper stated, including that the relocation was most likely to upset U.S. President Donald Trump who has actually thought about prohibiting TikTok in the UnitedStates

.

It was not right away possible to reach TikTok for remark.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) stated on Sunday that it would continue conversations to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese web huge ByteDance, which it was intending to conclude the settlements bySept 15.