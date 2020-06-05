TikTok Owner ByteDance Shuts Down Overseas News Aggregator TopBuzz

ByteDance, owner of the worldwide hit short-video app TikTok, has power down its artificial-intelligence-based news aggregator TopBuzz, among the company’s earliest products directed at the worldwide stage.

“We’re proud of the task that we accomplished with TopBuzz, but (we) have determined that the areas of the company should be our priority moving forward,” ByteDance said in a statement sent to Reuters on Friday.

The closure of TopBuzz underlines how ByteDance’s moves into international markets never have been entirely smooth regardless of TikTok’s success.

Launched in 2015, TopBuzz was the overseas exact carbon copy of Chinese news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, meaning “Today’s Headlines”, that has been one of Beijing-based ByteDance’s first successes. The app recommends personalised news articles to users with different interests based on its AI-driven algorithms.

However, TopBuzz was not as popular since the later TikTok app.

TopBuzz’s downloads declined to 1.2 million in the first half 2019 from 7 million in all of 2018 on the App Store and Google Play combined, in accordance with researcher Sensor Tower. TikTok had 345.2 million downloads in the first half 2019.

TopBuzz began shrinking its operations last year, in accordance with two sources familiar with the situation. The app used to own operations in multiple languages including Spanish and Portuguese, one of the sources said. But now its website only shows English and Japanese versions.

ByteDance is currently under a US national security inquiry in to TikTok’s handling of user data, as well as facing tightened scrutiny from regulators all over the world.

TopBuzz’s tepid performance hasn’t stopped Chinese entrepreneurs from starting worldwide news apps.

News Break, founded by Yahoo alumnus Zheng Zhaohui in 2015 and backed by Chinese investors, was ranked since the No. 1 news and magazine app on Google Play in america by usage over the past 28 days, accompanied by Twitter and Reddit, in accordance with app performance tracker SimilarWeb.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

