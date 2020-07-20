TikTok ‘not under Chinese government’s thumb’ – Armenian News

Video-sharing application TikTok offers denied allegations that it is controlled solely by the Chinese authorities.

Theo Bertram, TikTok’s head associated with public coverage for Europe, the Middle East plus Africa, stated it would reject any ask for from China to hand above data.

“The suggestion that we are in any way under the thumb of the Chinese government is completely and utterly false,” this individual told the particular BBC.

TikTok comes under stress by Washington over future in the US.

Its operator, ByteDance, which can be based in Beijing but domiciled in the Cayman Islands, has received talks using the UK authorities about basing its HQ in London.

But the US is usually considering banning TikTok and could only let it keep functioning if it divides from China and will become an American company.