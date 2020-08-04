TikTok needs an American buyer. Here’s what’s in it for Microsoft

Microsoft MSFT on Sunday said it is pushing forward with talks to acquire TikTok, following a conversation between CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump, who previously threatened to ban the app in the United States.

The transaction could be complicated and difficult to accomplish. And Microsoft has in recent years shifted its strategy away from consumers toward businesses.

Still, analysts say the deal is almost certain to be worthwhile for both companies.

Facebook FB Google GOOGL Amazon AMZN Apple AAPL It’s clear why TikTok would be interested in the deal: Trump has said he will ban the app if it doesn’t find an American buyer by September 15. Microsoft may be TikTok’s only hope. While other Big Tech firms might seem like a more natural fit to acquire TikTok —andare facing antitrust scrutiny that would likely get in the way of an acquisition.

Multiple analysts have described the acquisition as a potential “coup” for Microsoft — an opportunity to scoop up one of the world’s fastest growing social media platforms at a time when TikTok may be desperate to make a deal. “This is a unique deal of a decade opportunity with a price tag that could easily be consummated,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors Monday. Microsoft would probably pay some portion…

