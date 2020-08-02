TikTok: Microsoft pauses talks on buying US arm – reports

A possible sale of Chinese- owned TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft is supposedly on hold after Donald Trump promised to prohibit the video- sharing app.

A sale was believed near contract, however was put in doubt after the US president’s caution on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal said Microsoft had now paused talks in spite of TikTok owner ByteDance making last ditch efforts to win White House assistance.

It comes amidst criticism of Mr Trump’s hazard as an attack on totally free speech.

The appeal of the brief- kind video app has actually skyrocketed, with TikTok believed to have about half a billion active users around the world – and about 80 million in the US – with a substantial percentage of these in their teenagers or early 20 s.

But some US political leaders are stressed the app’s Chinese owner, Bytedance, presents a threat to nationwide security since the app might be utilized to gather Americans’ individual information. Regulators have actually likewise raised their own security issues.

Late on Friday, Mr Trump informed press reporters aboard Air Force One: “As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States.”

And in a declaration on Saturday, a White House representative stated: “The administration has really major nationwide security …