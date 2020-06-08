TikTok Lookalike Zynn Brings Chinese Video App Rivalry to US

Chinese brief video app makers have taken their rivalry abroad, with TikTok going through stiff competitors from a newcomer that has surged in recognition overseas — by paying customers to maintain scrolling.

Zynn, a product of China’s number-two video app maker Kuaishou, launched in May and have become the most well-liked free app within the US Apple App Store only a month later.

With Zynn, Kuaishou is attempting to dethrone TikTok, the app by its Beijing-based competitor Bytedance that has turn into a worldwide sensation.

Zynn’s interface is a near-clone of TikTok, permitting customers to view a steady feed of brief movies that includes different customers dancing or performing stunts to upbeat music.

But in contrast to TikTok, Zynn guarantees extra than simply leisure.

Zynn, which isn’t obtainable in China, rewards customers within the US and Canada with money once they invite associates to obtain the app — up to $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500) per invite, relying on how energetic the pal is on the app.

Users additionally earn factors for merely watching movies, which may then be transformed into money.

Zynn’s mannequin is acquainted to customers in China, the place startups have thrown hundreds of thousands of yuan in items and money at customers so as to seize a bigger share of the market than opponents providing almost similar providers.

Nasdaq-listed information aggregator Qutoutiao was among the many first apps to provide customers money rewards in what it calls “loyalty programmes” that “cost-effectively acquire new users”.

“It requires people who are sensitive to small financial incentives of which there are plenty in China’s vast inland rural areas,” Shanghai-based cell expertise professional Matthew Brennan advised AFP.

Kuaishou is taking a big gamble in exporting its mannequin to North America, the place few apps have managed to construct long-term audiences by paying folks to use them.

Success will rely upon whether or not the principle attraction of the app is the cash up for grabs, or whether or not fee is “merely a secondary ‘side benefit’ to using Zynn”, Rui Ma, a tech advisor and host of the Tech Buzz China podcast, advised AFP.

Most on-line critiques of Zynn are centered on the money reward system, with reviewers both complaining about being unable to withdraw their winnings or grateful for the quantities they’ve made off the app.

‘Money-making app’

Kuaishou has chosen a “smart” time for Zynn’s debut, with many younger folks caught at house due to COVID-19, and with the summer season holidays approaching, stated Man-Chung Cheung, an analyst at Insider Intelligence.

But in the long term, retaining customers will rely upon Zynn’s “ability to attract top content creators, talent and brands to share videos”, Cheung advised AFP.

Kuaishou can even have to deal with rising China-US tensions, which have already put rival TikTok and different Chinese tech corporations below elevated scrutiny from the US authorities.

US officers have warned that TikTok, which has denied any ties with the Chinese authorities, might turn into one other device exploited by Chinese intelligence providers.

Zynn has sought to downplay its Chinese origins, with its web site providing little details about its background and giving an deal with in Palo Alto, California.

Zynn spokesman Rocky Zhang confirmed that Kuaishou is behind the upstart app.

“Zynn is a product only for the US, and we launched Zynn for the US,” he advised AFP.

Zhang stated Zynn plans to proceed paying customers in the long run, however will shift in the direction of rewarding “content creators” sooner or later, whereas producing income by way of promoting.

Old rivals

A years-long rivalry between huge Chinese tech corporations lies behind Kuaishou’s new foray throughout the Pacific and into North America.

Kuaishou is backed by Tencent, the Chinese tech big behind fee and social media app WeChat, which has lengthy sought to increase its share of the short-video market.

The Chinese short-video business is predicted to generate almost CNY 100 billion (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakhcrores) in promoting income by 2021, in accordance to Daxue Consulting.

Tencent has launched various short-video apps of its personal, however none have reached the extent of recognition loved by Kuaishou and TikTok’s Chinese model, Douyin.

Kuaishou in February stated it had reached 300 million each day energetic customers, simply behind Douyin, which stated it hit 400 million customers in January.

In May, Kuaishou sued Douyin for redirecting searches for “Kuaishou” on a third-party Chinese app retailer to provides for the Bytedance app, a courtroom in Beijing stated.

When requested in regards to the similarity between TikTok and Zynn, Zhang stated the app was not “targeting any brands existing on the market”.