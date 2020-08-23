TikTok launches legal action against Trump over ban



President Donald Trump is significantly hostile towards China





Chinese video app TikTo k is taking legal action to challenge a ban enforced by United States President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s executive order forbids deals with TikTo k’s owner ByteDance from mid-September

Officials in Washington are worried that the business might pass information on American users to the Chinese federal government, something ByteDance has actually rejected doing.

The brief video-sharing app has 80 million active United States users.

TikTo k states it has actually attempted to engage with the Mr Trump’s administration for almost a year however has actually experienced an absence of due procedure and an administration that pays “no attention to facts”.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” a business representative stated.

TikTo k anticipates the legal action to start today, states BBC Business press reporter Vivienne Nunis.

On Friday a group of Chinese-Americans …