TikTok issues statement following US Administration’s executive order

On Thursday, the White House provided an executive order that prohibits TikTok from working with US business. The order declared that “the spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” This is the factor provided by the US federal government, without proof, that “action must be taken to address the threat posed by one mobile application n particular, TikTok.”

Following the executive order, TikTok provided a public statement in reaction to the claims made by the US federal government like “These risks are real” and “This mobile application may also be used for disinformation that benefit the Chinese Communist Party.” Facebook has actually been greatly inspected for letting the exact same thing occur prior to the 2016 US elections, however here we are.