TikTok is leaving Hong Kong following controversial national security law

It is unclear when TikTok — which is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance — will exit Hong Kong, and what which will mean for the app’s users in the city. The spokesperson failed to respond to a request for further details.

TikTok’s announcement comes afterUStech companiesandsaid they might stop processing Hong Kong government requests for user data while they execute an assessment of the newest law.

The vaguely defined rules broaden the power of officials to analyze, prosecute and punish both foreign nationals and citizens for a variety of offenses, such as for example “inciting hatred” among Hong Kong residents towards mainland China.

The law is a major shift for Hong Kong, that has been run under the “ one country, two systems ” principle since Britain formally handed authority of the territory back once again to China in 1997. The internet is not censored in Hong Kong and residents have the ability to access social networking platforms such as for example Facebook, Whatsapp and Google, which have been long banned on the mainland.

TikTok is also not available on the mainland, where ByteDance instead markets a Chinese version of the app called Douyin. ByteDance failed to immediately react to a request comment about whether Douyin would be distributed around Hong Kong users.

TikTok’s Hong Kong exit comes because the app tries to distance itself from China and ByteDance.

Disney DISNEY In May, TikTok’s hiring ofveteran Kevin Mayer was widely seen as a move — at the least in part — to conquer Washington. On Monday night, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States is “looking at” banning TikTok as well as other Chinese social networking apps.

People should only down load TikTok “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News.

TikTok failed to respond to a request for comment regarding the top US diplomat’s remarks, however it has previously denied that the app poses a national security risk and said that it operates separately from ByteDance. TikTok has said, for example, that its data centers can be found entirely outside China, and that none of that data is at the mercy of Chinese law.

The app has exploded in popularity in the United States and other western countries because it launched in 2016, becoming the very first Chinese social media platform to gain traction with users outside of its home country. It was downloaded 315 million times in the first three months of the year, more quarterly downloads than any app ever sold, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.

But the app has hit a roadblock in just one of its most significant markets.

India a week ago banned TikTok and other Chinese apps, saying they pose a “threat to sovereignty and integrity.” The ban follows broader, escalating tensions involving the two countries following a border clash between the two countries last month that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

India has been the largest driver of new TikTok downloads, generating close to 660 million installs since its launch in 2017, according Sensor Tower.

— Brian Rokus and Hadas Gold contributed to this report.