TikTok Influencers Getting Worried About Potential Ban In The US!

TikTok influencers are becoming worried over a potential ban not far off to their money-making app!

ICYMI, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News earlier in the day this week:

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s mobile phones, I can assure you the United States will get this 1 right too, Laura. I don’t would like to get out while watching President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Understandably, this sent creators who’ve made an income off of the app into a complete tizzy.

Related: TikToker Addison Rae Apologizes For Resurfaced Anti-Black Lives Matter Post

Though many have built massive followings on platforms such as for instance Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, how will their content translate if you have a ban? Especially for all those like Charli D’Amelio, the most followed user on TikTok, who first found fame on the app.

Many users have begun to encourage their followers to throw them a like and follow on other apps, although some have looked to comedy in order to deal with the potential ban.

Ch-ch-check out a couple of examples (below):

One user, @SeanDoesMagic, told TMZ that it would be a certain blow if the China-based app turn off in the US, as he currently makes $15,000 to $20,000 per sponsored post doing magic tricks to his 13.4 million followers.

Niko Valdes, @babyfaceniko on the app, tells the outlet he’s concerned about making ends meet for him and his family if TikTok shuts down, as it’s currently their primary revenue stream, raking in about $7k to $10k monthly because of his 1.5 million followers.

User Christine Juhas, who has over 3.4 million followers @christine_snaps, told CNN Business she is holding out hope that any potential privacy issues will soon be “addressed and fixed.”

“I’d love to continue making comedic videos on the platform, without any concern for mine or others’ privacy. I think it’s important to take a break and laugh for a moment during such an uncertain and serious time in the world.”

Let’s remember that TikTok users and K-pop stans are considered to have been in charge of tanking Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in June. Oh, and the drama between Kellyanne Conway and her teen daughter Claudia Conway — who has voiced about her opposition to her mom and the President.

What do U think the future holds for TikTok, y’all?? Are they planning to face a demise like Vine?! Let us know (below) in the comments!

[Image via TikTok.]