TikTok in race to remove widely shared suicide clip

Video-sharing site TikTok is struggling to take down clips showing a man killing himself.

The footage, which has been circulating on the platform for several days, originated on Facebook and has also been shared on Twitter and Instagram.

TikTok is hugely popular with young people – and many have reported coming across the video and being traumatised by the content.

The app said it would ban accounts repeatedly uploading clips.

‘Warned others’

“Our systems have been automatically detecting and flagging these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide,” a representative said.