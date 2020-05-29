TikTok: How to Block or Unblock Someone, or Check If Someone Has Blocked You

TikTook is definitely some of the widespread social media platforms that allows you to create and share quick movies with the world. Sometimes some viral accounts can get actually annoying and for that TikTook permits you to block these accounts. That brings us to the query — what occurs if a person whom you are following out of the blue blocks you? How do you even discover out when you have been blocked by somebody on TikTook? We’ll let you know how to block somebody on TikTook, how to unblock somebody on TikTook, and the way to discover out for those who’ve been blocked on TikTook.

How to know if somebody blocked you on TikTook We are going to checklist three totally different strategies to assist discover out if somebody has blocked you on TikTook. Follow these steps. The very first thing you are able to do is to examine for the person who has blocked you by going to your following checklist. To try this, open TikTook > faucet your profile icon > faucet Following > within the search bar, sort the username and hit search. If your search fetches no outcomes, you are most definitely blocked. Either means, you possibly can examine for tags or some other mentions of you within the person’s posts. If you’re unable to discover these or you are unable to discover the put up altogether, there’s an opportunity that you simply’re blocked. Finally, aside from the earlier two steps, you possibly can instantly seek for the person by going to the uncover web page. To try this, open TikTook > faucet Discover > enter the username and at last faucet search. If your search fetches no outcomes, there is a excessive likelihood that you simply’re blocked.

This is how one can know whether or not you could have been blocked by somebody on TikTook. Let’s now check out how one can block somebody on TikTook.

How to block somebody on TikTook

In this text, we’ve already mentioned how one can know if an individual has blocked you on TikTook. However, there might be instances while you really feel such as you need to block somebody on the video-sharing platform. To try this, comply with these steps.

Open TikTook > faucet Discover and enter the username of the particular person you need to block. Alternatively, open TikTook > faucet Me > faucet Following > within the search bar, search for the username you need to block. Next, open the person’s profile > faucet the horizontal three-dots icon within the top-right nook > choose Block. This means you’ll in a position to block any person you need too. After being blocked, they will not give you the chance to work together with you on TikTook, and you will not give you the chance to see their movies both.

How to unblock somebody on TikTook

Similarly, if you would like to unblock somebody on TikTook, merely comply with these steps.

Open TikTook > faucet Discover and enter the username of the particular person you need to unblock. Alternatively, open TikTook > faucet Me > faucet the horizontal three-dots icon within the top-right nook > go to Privacy and security > Blocked accounts. On the subsequent display screen, faucet Unblock subsequent to the contact you would like to unblock. That’s it.

