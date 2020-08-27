TikTok Holocaust trend ‘hurtful and offensive’



The Auschwitz Museum says people should not be shamed for taking part in the trend





A TikTok trend where people pretend to be Holocaust victims is “hurtful and offensive”, the Auschwitz Museum says.

Users have shared clips of themselves with fake bruises, wearing clothes that Jews were ordered to wear by the Nazis.

The museum – at the site of the former Nazi concentration camp – said some of the videos on the app were “beyond the border of trivialization of history”.

But it warned against “vilifying, shaming and attacking” those who have taken part.

The trend has been heavily criticised on social media as “disrespectful” and “disturbing”.

People are pretending to be Holocaust victims in a new and disturbing TikTok trend. This is so disrespectful, what is wrong with people to think that this is okay? — Dr Sindy Joyce (@SindyLJoyce) August 24, 2020