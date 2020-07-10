TikTok halts operations in Hong Kong after security law – Armenian News

Short-video app TikTok has halted operations in Hong Kong, BBC News reports, citing the company’s internet site.

The company flagged the move earlier this week after China imposed a fresh security law on the town.

The law has restricted freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory, raising concerns of official oversight of social media marketing.

Other social media companies such as for example Facebook and Twitter may also be reviewing operations in Hong Kong.

TikTok has come under scrutiny from the US along with other countries as a result of concerns it might share user data with Chinese authorities.

The app premiered outside of mainland China by Beijing-based ByteDance to reach an international audience.

Separately, a spokesman for the app, said on Friday that TikTok may come under a new business structure.

“As we consider the best path forward, ByteDance is evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

He also reiterated previous pledges that ByteDance would will not share TikTok user data with Chinese authorities.

“We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”