TikTok had ‘no choice’ but to sue Trump administration

TikTok has stated it had “no choice” but to sue the Trump administration as it submitted a legal difficulty opposing the United States president’s executive order obstructing the video-sharing app in the nation.

The business argued on Monday that the August 6 order was politically inspired and made without due procedure, including that it unjustly targeted its workers and users and had the “potential to strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action”.

According to documents submitted to a Los Angeles federal court, the business is taking legal action against United States President Donald Trump, the United States Department of Commerce and commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.

“We do not take suing the government lightly,” it composed in an article. “However, we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights.”

TikTok stated its efforts to co-operate with the United States Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (Cfius) had been “disregarded” by theTrump administration Cfius in 2019 started examining TikTok’s acquisition ofMusical ly, another Chinese app with a strong United States user base, for $1bn in 2017.

“Cfius never articulated any reason why TikTok’s security measures were inadequate to address any national security concerns,” TikTok stated in its filing, “and efficiently ended …