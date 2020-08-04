TikTok founder defends potential Microsoft sale



ZhangYiming





The Chinese head of TikTok has actually protected strategies to offer its United States operations, explaining an offer as the only method to avoid the app from being prohibited in the United States.

In a letter to Chinese personnel, Zhang Yiming stated the critics do not see the “full context”.

The letter comes as United States President Donald Trump has actually threatened to disallow the social networks business.

Chinese state media have actually stated such pressure total up to “theft”.

On social networks, Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok’s Chinese moms and dad business ByteDance, has actually likewise been referred to as a “traitor”.

In the letter to personnel, which was shared by the business, he acknowledged the criticism, however stated”many people misunderstand the current, complex situation”

.

He advised personnel of the company’s international aspirations and kept in mind an increase in anti-Chinese belief all over the world, consisting of in the United States and India.

“As a company, we have to abide by the laws of the markets where we operate,” he stated. “It seems like the objective was not always a required sale, however offered the existing macro …