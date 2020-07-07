TikTok Drama Exposed!! Charli D’Amelio Absolutely Destroys Ex Chase Hudson After He Denies Cheating On Her!

The TikTok tea is piping hot!!

Months after their breakup, it appears Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy couldn’t stay “close friends” after all, and got into an all-out war on Twitter on Monday.

As you’ll recall, the couple announced their split up back in April. At the full time, D’Amelio wrote:

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him. I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”

Their split came weeks after Josh Richards, a part of Sway House (a rival content house), claimed via diss track that Hudson sent his GF Nessa Barrett explicit photos and DMs. He was unbothered by the news, tweeting at the time:

“i love one woman. do not tell lies”

But those old rumors are increasingly being brought up again! It all started when several other prominent stars on the social media marketing app began unfollowing Chase, who then took to Twitter to claim:

“All of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we [Charli & I] were both single.”

But Charli says that’s maybe not the full story! Quote-tweeting his now-deleted message, she chimed in:

“Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [you kissed Nessa]…”

Seemingly in an attempt to save your self his own skin, the 18-year-old then shared a lengthy statement (and then deleted it) in which that he called out multiple TikTok creators for allegedly cheating on their significant others among other claims:

“Since all my drama has to be put on the Internet for the world to judge me, let’s lay out everyone else’s.”

He did however include a section about their own drama by having an apology to his ex:

“The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa. I am not sorry to Josh, we are not boys and we haven’t been since he lied to Charli saying I had an STD 6 months ago trying to get her to stop seeing me. I’m not going to let these hypocrites ruin my life without their lives being out on the Internet, too.”

But Miz D’Amelio wasn’t exactly a fan of this! She quote-tweeted his message, writing:

“Stop deflecting your actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”

She’s already moved at night situation, uploading three bikini pics with the caption “your loss ;),” likely aimed at Chase:

Similarly, she uploaded a vid to her 68 million TikTok followers with “anyways” since the added caption:

Last month, fans were hopeful that the exes may be rekindling their romance after Hudson appeared in one of Charli’s videos, but it’s clear from their very public exchange this is not the case!

Thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

