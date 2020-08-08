TikTok discussions at the White House reportedly turned into a brawl between Trump advisors

President Trump’s advisors got into a “knockdown, drag-out” battle in the Oval Office late recently throughout discussions about a TikTok restriction, theWashington Post reported Trade consultant Peter Navarro implicated Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin of being soft on China, as Navarro promoted a straight-out restriction of the Chinese- owned video-sharing app, according to the Post, as Mnuchin had actually been arguing for a TikTok sale to a United States business.

Navarro informed the Post in a declaration that President Trump counts on “strong, often opposing views,” when making choices. “Because this is true, it is critical for a strong America that ‘what happens in the Oval Office, should stay in the Oval Office’ so I have no comment on what is clearly a malicious leak riddled with hyperbole and misinformation.”

It’s the most current entry into the extremely strange state of affairs around TikTok, which is owned by Beijing- based ByteDance. A fast wrap-up: President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday prohibiting all deals with ByteDance start September 20 th. TikTok stated the order has “no adherence to the law” which it was released “without any due process.” NPR reported Saturday that TikTok was preparing a claim to obstacle the order, which it might submit as early asTuesday

.

It’s unclear how Trump’s …