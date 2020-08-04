TikTok defends sale of US arm as investors move behind Microsoft

The creator of TikTok has actually safeguarded a strategy to offer the US arm of the viral video app, as his investors tossed their assistance behind a quote for business byMicrosoft

.

In a 2nd letter to staff members in as numerous days, Zhang Yiming, the president of ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, stated he had “no choice” however to send to needs from US regulators and the White House to offer the app.

“As a business, we need to comply with regional [US] laws, and have no option,” Mr Zhang composed. But the required sale, he included, “was not their function– it’s even something they [the US government] didn’t wish to see– the genuine function was to totally prohibit and much more”.

A sale to Microsoft is now seen both by ByteDance and by its investors, that include General Atlantic, KKR, SoftBank and Sequoia China, as the only option to prevent action by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (Cfius) and a total restriction of the app in theUS

.

“This is the only real solution for the Cfius problem,” stated someone associated with the talks. “If TikTok is sold to Microsoft, Microsoft will take over the code and certify that the data is secure.”

Two individuals associated with the talks stated the conversations were now quickly advancing to the terms of the offer.

While Microsoft has stated it is …