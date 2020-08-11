TikTok collected MAC addresses for 15 months on its Android app

TikTok’s Android app collected users’ MAC addresses for 18 months in infraction of the platform guidelines, as found bya Wall Street Journal investigation on Tuesday The addresses would have functioned as a distinct identifier for each user’s gadget, making them important for both marketing and possibly more intrusive kinds of tracking.

By 2015, both iOS’s App Store and the Google Play Store had actually prohibited the collection of MAC addresses as a matter of policy, however TikTok was still able to get the identifier through a loophole. A research study mentioned by the Journal discovered that almost 350 apps on the Google Play Store had actually benefited from a comparable loophole, normally for ad-targeting functions.

TikTok ceased the practice in November of in 2015, a shift in policy the Journal credits to installing political pressure from Washington.

The discovery comes at a fragile time for TikTok, which is dealing with challenging concerns from the White House over its Chinese moms and dad business’s level of access to United States user information. Last week, the White House released an executive order to cut off all United States deals with the business, start September 20 th, if it is unable to finish a sale of its United States operations by that time. The business is presently in talks with Microsoft, however it is uncertain how far the offer will …