TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits after Trump threatens to ban app

Kevin Mayer has quit TikTok just months after becoming chief executive of the Chinese video app accused by the Trump administration of threatening national security, according to a letter to employees seen by the Financial Times.

Mr Mayer told employees at TikTok and ByteDance, which controls the app, of his decision to leave on Thursday, people briefed about the matter said.

Vanessa Pappas, currently general manager of TikTok, will become interim head, according to the letter.

The former Disney executive made the decision to leave after President Donald Trump ordered a ban on TikTok unless ByteDance sold its US assets to an American company within 90 days, the people briefed about the matter added.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” Mr Mayer said in a letter to employees.

“I understand that the role that I signed up for — including running TikTok globally — will look very different as a result of the US…