TikTok Cereal Prank on Subway Slammed as ‘Despicable’ by MTA

Tik Tok / @fckjoshy

A TikTok prankster’s getting rightfully condemned for dumping a bath of cereal on the ground of a NYC subway practice, together with by the MTA … which referred to as the stunt “despicable.”

The stupidy performed out like this — TikTok star @fckjoshy obtained on a practice heading to the Bronx Tuesday with a field of Fruity Pebbles and a gallon of milk, and proceeded to combine them in an enormous plastic bin … prefer it’s his regular routine.

Amusing sufficient, however then he stood up and “accidentally” dropped it on the subway flooring so it spilled in every single place … inflicting passengers close by to scurry away.

The TikTok moron narrated his video of the enormous mess he created, saying … “Someone was like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening.’ I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening again.'”

Of course, the actual fact it occurred in any respect has sparked justifiable outrage not simply from random of us on Twitter, however the MTA … who referred to as fckjoshy’s prank “A new low.”

It added … “Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable.” Not to say the ridiculous waste … as tens of millions of Americans have to attend in hours-long strains at meals banks