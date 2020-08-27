TikTok CEO quits following backlash from US president

Former Disney executive Kevin Mayer was employed as a CEO of TikTok back in mid-May, and he is currently stepping down. In a memo to staff members, estimated by CNN Business, he information the thinking behind the relocation less than 4 months after being selected into the position.

The message stated that following the "sharp change" of the political environment, Mayer has actually done "significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require", and in the end chose to leave the business.









The TikTok app

A TikTok representative’s declaration stated the platform values the political characteristics of the last couple of months and it altered the scope of Kevin Mayer’s function. He was likewise selected as a COO of ByteDance, the moms and dad business of TikTok, however we’re yet to discover whether he’ll keep this position.

TikTok has actually been pressed to offer its US organisation to an American business in order to keep running on US soil, otherwise, the President of the United States would need to sign an executive order, efficiently prohibiting the platform. The newest info is that Oracle is moving into acquiring business and hence conserving TikTok.

If that occurs, the California- based software application business likely would’ve altered the CEO in either case, so Mayer’s departure isn’t a substantial surprise.

