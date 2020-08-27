TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after less than three months: memo By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A TikTok logo design is shown on a smart device



By Yingzhi Yang and Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has actually left the business, less than three months after he signed up with the hit brief video app, and U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas will change him on an interim basis, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The advancement comes days after TikTok took legal action against the Trump administration over an executive order prohibiting deals in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app.

Mayer was Walt Disney Co’s (N:-RRB- leading streaming executive prior to he signed up with TikTok on June 1. He was likewise selected as primary running officer of TikTok’s Chinese moms and dad, By teDance at the time.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer stated in the letter.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

TikTok, in an emailed declaration, validated the departure and stated that the political characteristics of the …