TikTok buyer will face huge challenge, Snap’s Evan Spiegel says

Evan Spiegel, the chief executive of Snap, has said that any US company will find TikTok “really challenging” to digest, playing down the idea that Snap had any interest in bidding for the viral video app’s US operations.

“For whoever purchases TikTok, it basically requires you to build the entire core technology from the ground up to support the service and to do so without any engineering talent . . . and without the core technology,” said Mr Spiegel, at the FT Weekend Festival.

He added that Snap typically preferred to acquire companies together with their engineers, a move that may not be possible with TikTok. “Typically if you buy a business, it comes with a really talented team and I think for us the team is usually everything,” said Mr Spiegel.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has been ordered to sell the app’s US business by mid-November or face a ban from President Donald Trump, who has alleged the app poses a threat to national security. ByteDance has maintained that it does not share user data with the Chinese government.

“It’s not surprising to me that the United States government would be uncomfortable having large Chinese technology companies operate and collect a lot of user data here in the United States,” Mr Spiegel…