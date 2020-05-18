TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has requested TikTok India to instantly take away a video displaying a person committing violence towards girls and directed the Maharashtra police to take motion towards the individual liable for making the clip. The National Commission for Women (NCW), in a letter to Grievance Officer of TikTok India Anuj Bhatia, mentioned it has come throughout a Twitter put up by which a TikTok video reveals a person committing violence towards girls. After the TikTok video from creator Faizal Siddiqui appeared on Twitter, each TikTok and Siddiqui got here below huge criticism for glorifying acid assaults. #BanTikTok has additionally been trending on Twitter.

The NCW additionally requested the Maharashtra police, in a letter, to instantly take motion towards the individual liable for making the video.

“The commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset, which would send a very wrong message to the society through this video made by Faizal Siddiqui on TikTok,” NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma mentioned within the letter to TikTok India.

In view of the above, the fee requested TikTok India to instantly take away the video and block the ID of the one who made it.

In a letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Sharma mentioned the NCW condemns the video of the digital content material creator selling a grievous crime of acid assault amongst its younger followers on social media.

“The commission is concerned about the safety and security of women and disturbed by the use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women,” Sharma mentioned within the letter to Jaiswal.

“Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that immediate action shall be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000 against the miscreants and an action-taken report sent to the commission,” she mentioned.

In a press release released on Instagram, Faizal Siddiqui defended the video and claimed that the video has been misrepresented.