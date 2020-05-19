TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy

TikTookay is seeing a flood of 1-star opinions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store after the app just lately discovered itself up towards the followers of YouTuber CarryMinati (actual identify: Ajey Nagar). To make issues worse, the short-form video app received embroiled in an argument this week when a video from well-liked TikTookay creator Faizal Siddiqui got here to mild that has been accused of glorifying acid assaults on ladies. A sequence of 1-star opinions have been left on the TikTookay app listings – bringing the scores down from 4.5 stars to simply 2 stars in just a few days on Google Play Store. Furthermore, #banTikTookayIndia can also be trending on Twitter whereby persons are urging customers to give up the Chinese social media platform.

TikTookay presently has a mean two-star ranking on Google Play Store, and many of the new scores listed are one star. These scores have been largely left by Indian customers calling it a ‘waste app’. Hundreds of customers are leaving unfavourable opinions as effectively. Several customers even requested for a complete ban of the app in India, if not full elimination from Google Play Store. TikTookay nonetheless enjoys a 4.eight star ranking on App Store as Android is the outstanding platform within the nation.

YouTube stars roasting TikTookay stars and vice versa has been taking place for some time. This battle blew up when YouTuber CarryMinati revealed a video titled ‘YouTube vs TikTookay: The End’ whereby he roasts TikTookay creator Amar Siddiqui. This video amassed tens of millions of views earlier than getting faraway from YouTube on claims of ‘violating phrases of service’. As is with the acute fan tradition, a number of followers of CarryMinati took to the app itemizing of TikTookay to present 1-star opinions to indicate their dislike for the platform and assist for YouTube. This has been additional enabled by YouTube vs TikTookay memes and battle content material that’s rife on social media platforms.

TikTookay Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack

As if CarryMinati followers weren’t sufficient, TikTookay discovered itself in a contemporary controversy when a video from Faizal Siddiqui’s (brother of Amar Siddiqui) surfaced on-line. This video has been accused of glorifying acid assaults on ladies. Faizal Siddiqui has defended the video, claiming it has been misrepresented. The video that has been severely criticised and it has additional pushed individuals to go away 1-star opinions for TikTookay on each Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Notably, TikTookay is owned by Bytedance that though integrated in Cayman Islands is headquartered in Beijing, thus the app is linked to China. TikTookay has been making an attempt to shed this Chinese app picture for a while as a big variety of its customers are primarily based within the US. This Chinese hyperlink would not assist TikTookay amongst varied Indian customers who usually name to ban Chinese items and companies on social media.

Furthermore, #BanTikTokIndia and #tiktokexposed have been trending on Twitter with movies of TikTookay selling rape and misogyny, amongst different issues.

