TikTok announces first wave of creators set to receive payment for their videos

TikTok announced the first wave of recipients for its new Creators Fund, a $200 million venture that will pay popular personalities for their content.

There are 19 creators in total, including David Dobrik, Brittany Tomlinson, Cheyenne Jaz Wise, Justice Alexander, Michael Le, Marissa Ren, and Ross Smith. While many of the recipients already came from full-time entertainment backgrounds — including Dobrik and Smith, who are popular YouTube creators — many of the selected TikTokers came from non-media backgrounds but were able to build substantial followings on the app.

Dr. Fayez (@lifeofadoctor), an emergency medicine doctor, has amassed more than 500,000 followers on the app since starting TikTok in 2019 and is known for “mythbusting common misconceptions within healthcare, or giving his audience a glimpse on his everyday life as a doctor,” according to a new TikTok blog post. Matt Gresia (@mattgresia) is an entrepreneur who uses TikTok to teach business skills to his more than 13 million subscribers.

TikTok first announced the $200 million fund in late July, and a spokesperson described the initiative as a way to support ambitious creators who “are seeking opportunities to foster a livelihood” on the app. It remains unclear just how often creators will be paid or how much each…