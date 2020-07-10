TikTok: Amazon tells employees to remove app from phones

Image copyright

Amazon has told its employees to remove the video-sharing app TikTok from any mobile device that will access their company email over “security risks”.

But within an internal memo, the company said employees could still make use of the app on Amazon laptop browsers.

The app, owned by a Chinese company, has come under scrutiny due to fears it might share data with China.

TikTok said it didn’t understand Amazon’s concerns.

“Due to security risk, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email,” the company said in an email which was seen by multiple news outlets and shared by employees on Twitter.

“If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by July 10 to retain mobile access to Amazon email.”

TikTok said the company hadn’t received any communication from Amazon before it sent its email.

“We still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community,” TikTok said.

TikTok was launched outside mainland China by Beijing-based ByteDance to reach a worldwide audience. It increased its popularity all through global coronavirus lockdowns with about 315 million people downloading the app in the first 3 months of this year, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and an Australian person in parliament have recently suggested the app needs more scrutiny over its data and privacy policies because its headquarters are in China.

Mr Pompeo has barred state department employees from downloading the app and suggested the app could also be barred in the US.