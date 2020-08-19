Tikhanovskaya calls on EU leaders to back ‘awakening’ of Belarus

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has actually appealed to EU leaders to “support the awakening” of her nation as they prepare to satisfy for an emergency situation online top on the Belarus crisis on Wednesday.

In a video look, Ms Tikhanovskaya, the primary competitor to authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko in this month’s elections, pleaded with the EU to turn down “fraudulent” survey results and swing behind efforts for a serene shift of power.

Belarus has actually remained in chaos given that Mr Lukashenko declared a landslide success to extend his 26-year guideline of the previous Soviet republic, which surrounds 3 EU nations. Demonstrators have actually taken to the streets in their hundreds of thousands to need his resignation, regardless of a ruthless authorities crackdown.

“Mr Lukashenko has lost all the legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world,” Ms Tikhanovskaya stated in the video posted on YouTube.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, who left to EU member state Lithuania after the election, stated she had actually released a“national coordination council” to “lead the process of a peaceful transition of power, via dialogue” It would right away require “new, fair and democratic” governmental elections under worldwide guidance, she included.

She stated Belarusians had actually been “extremely beaten, …