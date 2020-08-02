TiKeDa Electric Bike Horn Electronic Bicycle Bell 110 DB Waterproof 4 Sound Modes with Rechargeable Battery,Loud Bicycle Horn Ring for Mountain Road Bike Scooter BMX MTB,Women,Mens,Kids



Price: sc -

TiKeDa New 2nd Generation Bicycle Electric Bell

Electric Bike Horn

design with small size and modern fashion look.built in boost circuit with loud sound reached 100 db



with rechargeable 280 mAh lithium battery,used more convenience .USB cable charge 1.2 hours full charge.



full charge ring 2500 times.about 20-30 days works.



please pay attention when charging the bike bell,the indicate light red is on charging ,full charged is green light.



The Electric Bike Horn with IP 65 waterproof leve.



protection:waterproof,drop, dust resist meet you daily use.



Detail:

Name: bicycle electric horn



Color: Black



Material: ABS+PC



Weight: 40 g



DB: 100 DB



Charge input: 5V-250 mAh



Waterproof level: IP 65



Battery: 280 mAh lithium rechargeable battery



Sounds:4 modes,Metal bell,Siren horn,Tram bell,Vibrating bell



Charging Indication:

Before the first use,please full charge the electric bike bell Open the USB waterproof plug then insert the charging line into the USB port



When the charge is complete,unplug the charging line and make sure the USB plug is covered



Installation Method

Find the proper position on the bicycle handerbar ,fix the bike bell on the handle with the silicone strap



Choose the proper distance then fix the controller on the handle



Product package:

1 pcs bicycle electric horn

1 pcs silicone strap 1 pcs USB cable 1 pcs use manual