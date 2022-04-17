One could not pay attention to the words criticizing Tigran the Great by a deputy of the National Assembly, if ․․․ If this was an accidental word.

However, it turns out that Tigran the Great has long been a topic of discussion in history lessons in our schools as well. This is not about the development of so-called critical thinking. The whole “discussion” is directed by the teachers, who have passed the relevant trainings.

The teachers direct and encourage the direction that Tigran the Great had a negative impact on the thinking of the Armenian people, with his conquering policy, cruelty, enmity with the neighbors. If we add to this that many “progressives” call Garegin Nzhdeh a fascist, this is already more than worrying.

Knowing all this, do you think, are we Armenians, so “peace-loving” that we even beat ourselves up for our glorious times of ancient history?

On this occasion, let us make a brief reference to other nations, how they value their history and their conquerors.

The founder of the Mongol-Tatar empire, which had the largest “longest” life in the world, was one of the most cruel dictators in the world, Genghis Khan. According to genetic research, every eighth person in the world has the gene of Genghis Khan.

However, in present-day Mongolia, Genghis Khan is the national hero of the Mongols, a symbol of their pride. A 40-meter statue of Genghis Khan has been erected in Mongolia.

Genghis Khan did not yield to his cruelty if he did not surpass Lenktemur. He is known for building pyramids from human heads. However, like Genghis Khan, Lenktemur is a symbol of the national pride of the Uzbeks. The large statue of Lenktemur is located in Uzbekistan.

Turkey was created as a state only due to the achievements and massacres. And all those conquerors and genocides are the national heroes of today’s Turkey. Turkey celebrates the capture of Constantinople every year and will soon erect a statue of Sultan Mehmet. Not to mention Enver, Talaat, Ataturk.

The most cruel tsar of Russia is considered to be Ivan the Terrible, who started Russia’s conquest policy to the east. Later Peter the Great turned his attention to Europe. There were different commanders in the Russian conquest wars, starting with Yermak and continuing with Suvorov. Today in Russia all the mentioned conquerors are the heroes of the Russian people, their pride և everyone’s statues decorate different Russian cities.

Oh, I forgot, because those countries are far from democracy, they are dictatorial countries.

Now let’s look at the so-called democracies.

Let’s start with our neighbor Georgia. Throughout its history, Georgia has also pursued a policy of conquest during the reigns of Queen Tamar and David Shinarar. And they are the symbols of the pride of the Georgian people. The statues of both are placed in Georgia.

Now let’s take a short tour to the European democracies, which are the ideal of our “progressive” figures.

Let’s start with Hungary. Both the Turks in our region and the Hungarians in Europe are newcomers, conquerors. Those who rightly consider themselves the descendants of the Huns. And the leader of the Huns, Attila, did not yield to Lenktemur with cruelty. I do not know about the statue, but one of the largest avenues in Budapest is named after Attila.

I’m sorry, I forgot, because Hungary was not invited to last year’s conference of democracies.

Now let’s move to Western Europe. France has been a colonial country for centuries. Some of the colonies are still under French rule. The most famous conqueror of France, as it is known, was Napoleon Bonaparte. Many do not know, but Napoleon with his cruelty did not yield much to the Asian conquerors. Even during the retreat he ordered to kill the wounded soldiers of the French army, so as not to have an extra burden. However, Napoleon Bonaparte is the symbol of today’s France, many works of art are dedicated to him, statues are erected, his relics are located in the House of the Disabled in Paris, which has become a unique sanctuary.

After Genghis Khan, the largest empire was the British. The British, like other conquerors, treated the indigenous peoples of the conquered countries with cruelty. There are many examples. However, like other colonial conquerors, the British are proud of their heroic conquerors. Their statues adorn the whole of England, only the huge pillar-statue of Admiral Nelson is enough.

Otto von Bismarck united the German lands and pursued an aggressive policy. He is a symbol of the pride of the Germans, whose statues are placed in different cities of Germany. I will not be surprised that in the near future the Germans will glorify him – Adolf Hitler. Remember that after the defeat in the 19th century, Napoleon Bonaparte was just as negative in Europe as Adolf Hitler was in the 20th century.

Remember the torchbearer of democracy, the United States. For many years the United States was a slave country, later a racist country. The founding fathers of the USA, George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson were slave owners. But they are the pride of Americans today. Their statues adorn the cities of the USA, and the capital is named after the slave owner Washington.

The series can be continued with Julius Caesar in Italy, Alexander the Great in Greece, not to mention the Spanish Conquistadors.

Yes, all the countries of the world have become a state, an empire due to atrocities, as a rule, cruel monarchs. It was like that in the past, “unfortunately, that is how it is today”. It’s just that the propaganda tools have changed.

Let us return to ourselves, Armenians. Throughout its millennial history, the Armenian people have waged not self-defense but self-defense wars aimed at restoring the Armenian statehood. The exception was Artaxerxes II, who united the small and large Armenian states, Tigran the Great, who waged wars of conquest, turned Armenia into an empire, becoming king from king to king.

From the 19th century, Armenian classics Raffi and Muratsan tried to raise the spirit of the Armenian people with their historical novels. Later, even in Soviet times, that tradition continued. Historical novels were written by Stepan Zoryan, Derenik Demirchyan, Suren Ayvazyan. All the historical novels represented our kings and generals. Later, Hayk Khachatryan wrote the novel “Tigran the Great”. Can you imagine a novel about a world-conquering, conquering Armenian king? Shame. During the same Soviet years, statues of David of Sassoun, Vardan Mamikonyan, Nai Gai, Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan were erected. The last two, of course, were USSR heroes, but they were also participants in the heroic battle of Sardarapat. The Sardarapat և Genocide Memorials were built, the statues of Vahagn Vishapakagh և Hayk Nahapet were installed.

In fact, the Soviet regime, the Soviet education contributed more to the increase of the historical memory and dignity of the Armenian people than in independent Armenia.

Instead of the statues of Aram Manukyan, Tigran the Great, Artashes II, Ashot Yerkat being quickly installed in independent Armenia, the first statue was Karabala. Was it a coincidence? And education? Tigran the Great is a negative image, Garegin Nzhdeh is a fascist. In fact, during these years, not the spirit of Aram Manukyan, Tigran the Great, but the poor psychology of Karabala was formed in us, which gave a corresponding generation of CP. And the deputy minister for education of that generation calls Garegin Nzhdeh a fascist. The most famous anti-national politician in the world was Vladimir Ilyich Lenin. He rejected every national, accepting only class unity. Even Lenin said that the nationalism of small nations is not a danger, it only solves the problem of self-preservation. But well, our “progressives” are more than “progressives”.

Yes, about four or five years ago, the statues of Garegin Nzhdeh and Aram Manukyan were finally erected, but it was too late, Petros Getadardz and West Sargis became heroes of the new generation, for whom the homeland is real estate, a means of profit.

Avetik ISHKHANYAN