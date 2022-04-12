At the April 12 sitting of the National Assembly, the Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan presented the report on the activities of the CEC. In his speech, he spoke about a number of proposals aimed at reforming the Electoral Code.

The Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission noted that in 2020-2021. In accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Code, special elections to the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia were organized and held, as well as local elections in 58 communities of the republic. 44 of them are enlarged communities. National Assembly 2021 The commission submitted the report on the June 20 snap elections to parliament last year.

According to Tigran Mukuchyan, in 2020 The referendum on the constitutional amendments of the Republic of Armenia was to be held on April 5, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus disease. 2020 The preparations for the referendum started on February 11, but they were stopped 20 days before the scheduled date of the referendum, and by that time the work was 90% complete.

The chairman of the Central Electoral Commission referred to 2020 in 6 communities of the republic. conducted local elections.

2021 Local elections in 52 communities were held in accordance with the new requirements of the Electoral Code. In 45 of them, only elections of a member of the Council of Elders took place by the proportional system, in 7 – elections of the mayor and members of the Council of Elders by the majoritarian system. 1235 polling stations were organized, in which the number of voters included was 1 million 359 thousand. 947, 566 thousand took part in the voting. 357 citizens.

